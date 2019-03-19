Days Before Supplementary Elections, Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs Behind Closed Doors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security briefing.

The meeting is taking place behind closed doors at the State House, Abuja.

Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser; Brigadier General Mansur Dan Ali, the Defence Minister; Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police; Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff; Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), as well as Ahmed Abubakar, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), are all in attendance.

The details of the meeting were not clear at the time of this report, however, it is coming days before the supplementary polls scheduled for March 23, 2019.