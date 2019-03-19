I Visited Buhari To Discuss Security Apparatus For Supplementary Elections, Says Lalong

Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State, says he visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to discuss the security apparatus for the supplementary election scheduled to hold in the state.

Lalong, who visited the President on Monday, said the scope of the meeting was also focused on the menace of cattle rustling facing the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had chosen March 23 for the supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kano, Sokoto, Benue and Plateau states.

Speaking with pressmen after the meeting, Lalong said: “So far, so good, we have had very peaceful elections. We are coming back for a supplementary election. I will like INEC to conduct a peaceful election and so we will like the security apparatus to be on the ground in the state. That was my briefing to Mr. President.”

When asked if he is anxious as the date for the supplementary elections draws close, he said: “How can I be when all the votes that were cancelled were my votes? These were areas that I won. There was no need for cancellation but then as a lawyer, I still want to comply with the rules. I don’t want to be talking about infringing on the rules when the elections result is very clear.”

Speaking on the cattle rustling which occurred in the state last Thursday, during which more than 100 cows were displaced by suspected local militia close to College of Accountancy in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, he added: “That was why I said I am concerned about security. Usually, it starts like that; they start rustling and killing cattle and the next thing you will hear is that it is farmers herders’ crisis."