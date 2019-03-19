Lawmaker-Elect Presents Certificate Of Return To MC Oluomo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2019

Bashiru Dawodu, winner of the Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency 1 election, has visited Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a. MC Oluomo, leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the area, to show him his (Dawodu’s) certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dawodu, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited Oluomo’s home and thanked the NURTW leader for the role he played in his victory.

In his response, Oluomo said he would support Dawodu to become a senator in 2023 by "God’s grace".

“Maybe after this, we will be going to the Senate by God’s grace," he said.

The election in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area, where Okota is located, was one of the areas that suffered violence during the elections in Lagos State.

In one of the incidents that occurred, thugs were caught on camera destroying ballot boxes and tearing ballot papers on election day.

In another video, people were seen running away from polling units, while gunshots could be heard in the background.

Oluomo had in January been stabbed by hoodlums, who invaded the Skypower Ground, Ikeja venue of an APC rally with guns, daggers and other dangerous weapons.

