Okorocha Was Adjudged Highest Property Owner In Imo And Abuja Before Becoming Governor, Says Spokesman

"Where in Imo State, with a meagre Federal Allocation and Internally Generated Revenue, can one get N17billion to withdraw? He is coming to become governor with the only income he made at the National Assembly, because prior to his going to the National Assembly, he never did any paid job. And he is trying now to blackmail a man adjudged to be the highest property owner both in Owerri and in Abuja many years before becoming governor," the statement read.

by SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 19, 2019


Rochas Okorocha, the outgoing Governor of Imo State, has been adjudged highest property owner in Imo State and Abuja before he became governor.
The Governor has, however, denied allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he made a withdrawal of N17billion from the government purse in four days.
In a statement signed on Monday by Sam Onwuemeodo, his Chief Press Secretary, Okorocha called on Emeka Ihedioha who won the March 9 governorship poll in the state under the PDP to show proof that the alleged withdrawals were made.
According to Okorocha, Ihedioha is “just being smart politically, but political smartness is different from having the capacity for leadership or governance".
He continued: "Where in Imo State, with a meagre Federal Allocation and Internally Generated Revenue, can one get N17billion to withdraw? He is coming to become governor with the only income he made at the National Assembly, because prior to his going to the National Assembly, he never did any paid job. And he is trying now to blackmail a man adjudged to be the highest property owner both in Owerri and in Abuja many years before becoming governor.
“He has not said anything about free education, urban renewal and other sensitive people-oriented programmes and policies of the Rescue Mission Government in the state. He is only talking about money and property. A man who failed as a member of the House of Representatives won’t do magic as a governor.
“He should also know that with what Governor Okorocha has achieved, Imo people won’t entertain any excuse from him. If he likes, let him talk about Rochas Okorocha from now till when he will leave as governor.
“After May 29, 2019, he has every right to probe even the food Rochas Okorocha and the family ate in Government House.

