PDP Says 400 Witnesses, 20 SANs Set To Challenge Buhari's Victory At Election Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says 400 witnesses are set to testify at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the just concluded presidential poll.

This was disclosed after PDP and Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, filed a petition before the Tribunal on Monday evening.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku Abubakar polled 11,262,978 votes and was defeated by Buhari, who got 15,191,847 votes in the February 23 election.

Emmanuel Enoidem, National Legal Adviser of the PDP, who spoke to journalists after the petition was filed, said more than 20 Senior Advocates of Nigeria would represent the party and its candidate.

The petition is in line with INEC's directive that all petitioners must present their disputes 21 days from the date of the announcement of the presidential election result.

