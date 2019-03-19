Southern Kaduna Indigenes Protest Against Massacre By 'Herdsmen', Condemn El-Rufai's 'Deafening Silence'

Hundreds of Southern Kaduna indigenes have stormed Abuja to protest the incessant and gruesome killings of their members in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) by persons suspected to be herdsmen.

The protesters were clad in black T-Shirts on which '#StopTheKajuruMassacreNow' was inscribed .

They converged on Unity Fountain, where they condemned the “deafening silence” of Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, on the massacre in Adara communities in the state.

They also demanded the immediate release of their leaders who have been in detention for over a month, just as they urged the international community to intervene by prevailing on the government to end the senseless killings.

