We Won't Present Certificate Of Return To Okorocha, INEC Insists

According to Okoye, the commission stands by its decision because the Returning Officer for Imo West senatorial district

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that its decision not to present certificate of return to Rochas Okorocha, the outgoing Governor of Imo State and senator-elect still stands.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, stated this on Monday.

According to Okoye, the commission stands by its decision because the Returning Officer for Imo West senatorial district election had disclosed that the declaration was made “under duress”.

"Yes, we’ve made it clear on why we didn’t present any certificate of return to him (Okorocha). If you look at our website, we said the declaration and return were made under duress and that we are not going to give any certificate to any person who procured a return under duress," he said.
 

