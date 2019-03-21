BREAKING: 'Cultists' Shoot Three Corps Members In Bayelsa

Three National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been shot by suspected cultists in Bayelsa State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Swali community of the state.

When SaharaReporters arrived at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where they were rushed to by men of the Azikoro division of the anti-robbery squad, it was learnt that one of the corps members was already dead on arrival.

All efforts by the men of the Nigerian Police and the medical personnel at the hospital to save the life of the second corps member was unsuccessful, as he died while receiving treatment.

A third corps member, though, survived the attack and is receiving treatment for the wounds he sustained.

A police officer who refused to give his name at the hospital said they were shot at the Primary School, Swali.