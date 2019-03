The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the scheduling of supplementary elections in Rivers State for April 13.

Announcing this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Festus Okoye, INEC commissioner for information and voter education, also said that collation and announcement of results already generated will be resume between April 2 and 5, 2019.

He added that issuance of certificate of return will hold on April 19.

More to follow...