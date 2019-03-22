Fire Destroys Properties Of 196 Students In Jigawa

The fire at Science Secondary School Lautai, Gumel Local Government Area of the state, affected the students’ hostel and their personal belongings, including books, clothes, mattresses and food items.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2019

Recent fire outbreaks in two secondary schools in Jigawa State have destroyed the belongings of about 196 students in the schools.

The schools affected are Science Secondary School Lautai, Gumel and Takur Commercial Secondary School, Dutse.

The fire at Science Secondary School Lautai, Gumel Local Government Area of the state, affected the students’ hostel and their personal belongings, including books, clothes, mattresses and food items.

Mallam Haladu Yakubu, Executive Secretary of the Science and Technical School Board, explained that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the students were in the class.

Another fire, which affected Takur Commercial Secondary School hostel saw to the loss of properties of 100 students of the school.

Malam Abdullahi Yunusa, Director-General of the State Education Inspectorate and Monitoring Unit (SEIMU), stated that three rooms were hugely affected, adding that the state government had sent a delegation and fact-finding team to the school.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Another UNILAG Building On Fire
Education HAPPENING NOW: Another UNILAG Building On Fire (Video)
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education 'His Services Are Free Of Charge' — NOUN Apologises To Obasanjo Over N40,000 Salary Comment
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Environment Nigerian Govt Approves N27bn To Address Insecurity, Flood
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education VIDEO: Bus Catches Fire At UNILAG — The 4th Tragedy At The School In Three Weeks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Renowned Student Activist Segun Okeowo Buried
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Police Foil ASUU Strike Rally In Ondo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Closes Case Against Onnoghen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Rejects US Report On Corruption In Buhari Administration
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dokpesi Arrested In Abuja On Arrival From Foreign Medical Treatment
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Issues New Non-Negotiable Working Conditions For GOtv
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Buhari’s Victory Will Be Short-Lived, Says Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Ethiopian Airlines Insists Late Pilot Completed Boeing, FAA Training
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Charly Boy: Keyamo Paid Me In Nine Figures — And Adeyanju Wanted Some Of It
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News ‘The Dawn Of Light’ — Davido Congratulates His Uncle Adeleke On Osun Gov Tribunal Victory
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Charly Boy Acknowledges Collecting Money From Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Cameroon Falana Gives Nigerian Govt Two Weeks To Return Deported Refugees
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Another UNILAG Building On Fire
Education HAPPENING NOW: Another UNILAG Building On Fire (Video)
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad