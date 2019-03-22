Fire Destroys Properties Of 196 Students In Jigawa

Recent fire outbreaks in two secondary schools in Jigawa State have destroyed the belongings of about 196 students in the schools.

The schools affected are Science Secondary School Lautai, Gumel and Takur Commercial Secondary School, Dutse.

The fire at Science Secondary School Lautai, Gumel Local Government Area of the state, affected the students’ hostel and their personal belongings, including books, clothes, mattresses and food items.

Mallam Haladu Yakubu, Executive Secretary of the Science and Technical School Board, explained that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the students were in the class.

Another fire, which affected Takur Commercial Secondary School hostel saw to the loss of properties of 100 students of the school.

Malam Abdullahi Yunusa, Director-General of the State Education Inspectorate and Monitoring Unit (SEIMU), stated that three rooms were hugely affected, adding that the state government had sent a delegation and fact-finding team to the school.