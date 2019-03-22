'This Verdict Cannot Stand' — APC Vows To Appeal PDP's Osun Tribunal Victory

“The verdict cannot stand superior legal scrutiny. Therefore, we will appeal against it."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 22, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will appeal the tribunal judgment that declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the September 2018 rerun governorship election in Osun State.

Disclosing the party's next move, Kunle Oyatomi, Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy for the APC, said the verdict would not stand superior legal scrutiny.

“The verdict cannot stand superior legal scrutiny. Therefore, we will appeal against it,” he told journalists on Friday.

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, had on Friday declared Adeleke winner of the 2018 governorship election in the state.

At its sitting, the tribunal voided the cancellation of elections in seven polling units in the state, therefore holding that Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not win the election.

