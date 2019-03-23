BREAKING: APC Beats PDP To Ibeju-Lekki Constituency Seat After Rerun

Forty-six-year-old Fatai therefore seals his third stint at the assembly, having previously been elected in 2011 and also in 2015

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2019

Mojeed Fatai, Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos State Assembly elections, has been declared winner of the rerun election for the constituency that held on Saturday.

According to Rasheed Ojikutu, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election, Fatai polled 9,484 votes to defeat Tari Oliver of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 1,901 votes.

Forty-six-year-old Fatai therefore seals his third stint at the assembly, having previously been elected in 2011 and also in 2015.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Asks INEC To Cancel Kano Supplementary Elections — But APC Says No
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: Police Send Reinforcement To Kano After Electoral Violence
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Issues New Non-Negotiable Working Conditions For GOtv
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I Can't Force Nigerians To Elect Leaders They Don't Like, Says Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption VIDEO: Charly Boy: Keyamo Paid Me In Nine Figures — And Adeyanju Wanted Some Of It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections You Won Kaduna In Your Dreams, El-Rufai Mocks Atiku
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Gunshots As Security Agents Cart Away Result Sheets In Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Keyamo: Anyone Who Thinks I Bribed Charly Boy Should Have His Head Examined
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad