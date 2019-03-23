Hours To Supplementary Election, Ebonyi APC Candidate Decamps To PDP

Nome Innocent, a state house of assembly aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Supplementary eections are set to take place in three state constitunecies in Ebonyi State.

According to NAN, Innocent, who before decamping was the candidate of the APC for Ezza North West State constituency, declared support for the candidate of the PDP, Friday Nwuhuo.

His decision was made known at a press conference, which held in Abakaliki, where Nome said this became necessary when “it became obvious that APC in the state was not serious in the election”.

The statement read: “At the borderline of the whole issues were the visible unserious disposition of the APC in the state as demonstrated in both electioneering and elections proper, where the party lost even in the guber candidate’s polling unit to the rampaging Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

“With all the issues raised above, it became obvious that APC in the state was never serious in the election and thereby made some of us in the contest typical of a man in a wild goose chase.

“In the end, we were not only made vulnerable but also politically incapacitated to win the election as desired. This was evident in the way the party leadership handled the affairs of the party as regards the funds meant for the election and other things which were supposed to enhance our performance in the election.

“After a thorough consultation with family members and political associates, I hereby resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and withdraw from the contest as well as the supplementary election slated to hold in Ezza North West state constituency on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

“This decision is entirely mine, made out of my own volition without any coercion to join hands and congratulate the governor-elect, His Excellency, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, to move Ebonyi State to a greater height."

