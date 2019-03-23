Shettima Constitutes Investigative Panel Hours After SaharaReporters' Story On Maiduguri Maximum Prison

“I just came across this disturbing story reported by usually credible @saharareporters. I am immediately setting up a committee... to visit the prisons, meet officials, investigate and report to me as soon as possible," the Governor wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 23, 2019

Kashim Shettima, Governor of Borno State, will on Monday inaugurate an investigative panel to probe the illegalities going on inside the Maiduguri Maximum Security Prison.

SaharaReporters had published an article by Charles Okah on the various illegal activities such as child prostitution, sodomy and forced abortion going on at the prison.

Announcing his decision via a tweet, the Governor said the panel will be chaired by Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, the state's Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, will serve as secretary.

The tweet read: “I just came across this disturbing story reported by usually credible @saharareporters. I am immediately setting up a committee under the chairmanship of the Hon. Attorney General @KakaShehu and Commissioner of Justice alongside some key officials to visit the prisons, meet officials, investigate and report to me as soon as possible.

“I will inaugurate the committee at 11am on Monday with the following members: 1) Barr. K.S. Lawan, A.G & HC; 2) Hauwa Mai-Musa, P.S. Women Affairs Ministry; 3) Barr. Mohammed Umaru, Chairman, NBA, Maiduguri; 4) Barr. Amina Mustafa Ibrahim, Chairperson, Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA); 5)Representative of the @NigeriaPolice; 6) Representative of the DSS; 7) Representative of the Comptroller, Nigeria Prisons Service, Borno; 8) Jummai Usman Mshelia, State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission. Permanent Secretary, Women Affairs is to serve as Member/Secretary.”

SaharaReporters, New York

