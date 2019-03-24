Ahmad Lawan Declares Intention To Vie for Senate Presidency

APC senators in this respect are so critical because that is our focus. But we will also reach out to other senators-elect from other political parties. So, this is a representation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2019

Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan has declared his intention to run for the office of Senate President in the ninth National Assembly.

Lawan, the senator representing Yobe North in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the decision known when he addressed newsmen in Abuja.

He was present with ten other lawmakers-elect at the press briefing. The senators-elect present were Ifeanyi Ubah, Sabi Abdullahi, Teslim Folarin, Ahmed Kaita, Francis Alimikhena, Opeyemi Bamidele, Muhammed Isa, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Bello Mandiya and Abdullahi Gumel.

Speaking on his decision, Lawan, who has been a member of the National Assembly since 1999, said: "APC senators in this respect are so critical because that is our focus. But we will also reach out to other senators-elect from other political parties. So, this is a representation. This is not the number of senators that are supporting this cause. This is just introducing ourselves to you”.

"It is very critical and crucial that we talk to our colleagues, convince them that we are the right people to lead the Senate and the National Assembly.

"We take nobody for granted. We believe that the crop of senators elected this time will be such that can achieve much more in terms of uniting ourselves and focusing on the real issues of development, of making Nigerians experience very rapid and sustainable changes and transformation. We are not in any way thinking that we will start having some crisis. We are not even praying that that happens but our party, the All Progressives Congress, must have learnt its lessons. Therefore, I am sure the leadership of the party will do something differently.

“I am sure our leaders will try to manage this huge success of APC. and I have no doubt that the party will find us compliant and very supportive of the programmes of our party and our administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Gunshots As Security Agents Cart Away Result Sheets In Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Collation Officer Shot While En Route To INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal I Remain Governor Of Osun, Says Oyetola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Woman, Friends Strip Husband's Female Facebook Friend Naked In Anambra
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Gunshots As Security Agents Cart Away Result Sheets In Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Collation Officer Shot While En Route To INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides DEVELOPING: Tambuwal In Slender Lead Over APC In Sokoto With Four LGs Left
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Channels TV Reporter Friday Okeregbe Kidnapped... Abductors Demand N50m Ransom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal I Remain Governor Of Osun, Says Oyetola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad