All Our Officials Are Insured Against Mishap, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says all its workers are insured against “mishap”.

This was contained in a message by the commission in response to the incident involving Professor (Mrs.) C.D. Tulen, the collation officer for Gboko Local Government Area (LGA), who was shot on Saturday.

Tulen is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to the commission, ad hoc staff as well as permanent staff of the commission have been insured against such incidents, just as all medical expenses would be covered by INEC.

A tweet on INEC’s official handle on Sunday, read: “Breaking News: 1. @inecnigeria can confirm that its Governorship election collation officer for Gboko LGA Benue State, Prof. (Mrs.) C.D TULUEN was shot at and injured on her way to Makurdi with the LGA collated result sheet. She is presently receiving treatment in hospital.

“2. While wishing her a speedy recovery, @inecnigeria wishes to point out that all its ad-hoc and permanent staff are insured against such mishaps and the Commission is responsible for all hospital bills and medical expenses of all such injured staff.

“3. The incident has been reported to the law enforcement officers and we will closely monitor the investigation.”