APC Sweeps All 26 Seats In Ekiti State Assembly

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the seats in the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

The election had earlier been suspended on March 9, 2019 during the governorship and stahe house of assembly elections.

The supplementary election was held on March 23, after which Dr. Chika Asokwa, the Returning Officer, declared the result.

Juwa Adegbuyi of the APC polled 5,484 votes to defeat Ojoade Fajana of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), who secured 3,258 votes.

With Adegbuyi’s victory, the APC now controls the 26 seats in the state assembly.

