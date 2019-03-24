EU Urges Buhari To Strengthen Nigeria's Unity

Your commitment to an inclusive government offers an opportunity to take Nigeria forward in a way that meets your objectives of strengthening the economy, fighting corruption and improving security.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2019

Jean-Claude Juncker Getty Images

The European Union (EU) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to work toward strengthening Nigeria's unity.

This was contained in a letter congratulating the President on his re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, dated March 22, 2019, and jointly signed by Donald Tusk for the European Council and Jean-Claude Juncker for the European Commission.

Expressing willingness to work with the Nigerian government, the EU also urged Buhari to strengthen the country's democracy. 

The letter read: "On behalf of the European Union, we would like to congratulate you on your re-election as the President of Nigeria.

“We look forward to your leadership in strengthening democracy and uniting the country in line with the principles and spirit of the 2019 Abuja Peace Accord, and the EU is willing to work with your government to follow up on the recommendations of our Election Observation Mission.

“What happens in Nigeria matters to the rest of the world, including to Europe. Your commitment to an inclusive government offers an opportunity to take Nigeria forward in a way that meets your objectives of strengthening the economy, fighting corruption and improving security.

“The European Union has always partnered with Nigeria and its people. We look forward to continued and increased cooperation on bilateral and international matters."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

