IGP Orders Probe Into Death Of NSCDC Officer Assaulted By Policemen

Mohammed Adamu, the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ogar Jumbo, an Assistant Superintendent of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to his wife, who was present at the scene of the incident, Jumbo was clubbed to death by two Police traffic wardens in the Nyanya area of Abuja last Wednesday during a confrontation.

Ada, the deceased's widow, had alleged that her husband was dragged on the ground to the Police station by the wardens, stressing that the policemen delayed in taking him to the hospital when it was obvious that he was dying.

In a statement by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, issued on Saturday, the police boss condoled with the deceased's family, the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, friends and professional colleagues of the deceased, assuring them that "everything humanly possible will be done to ensure justice prevails in the case".

He said the NSCDC, along with the family of the deceased, might nominate any medical doctor of their choice to witness the autopsy, which would be carried out on Jumbo's remains.

The statement read: "Needles to state that an autopsy, which is a comprehensive forensic examination on the body of a dead person, will help the investigators to have a definitive understanding of the real cause of death of the deceased.

"The IG, therefore, calls for calm from the family and friends of the deceased and the entire public, reiterating that the case will not be swept under the carpet."

