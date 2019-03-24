Kano At Standstill As INEC Sorts Out 'Some Anomalies' In Pending Two LGAs

Votes cast in the two LGAs were still being compiled as at Sunday afternoon.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 24, 2019

Collation of results in Kano State is currently at a standstill as compilation for two Local Government Areas (LGAs) is still pending.

Results for Nasarawa and Kibiya LGAs have not been announced at the time of this report.

According to the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), votes cast in the two LGAs were still being compiled as of Sunday afternoon.

It was gathered that some anomalies were found in the two LGAs.

There were incidents of violence in parts of Kano as political hoodlums attacked voters, with many sustaining injuries.

However, at the INEC collation centre in Kano, people are anxiously awaiting the results.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Gunshots As Security Agents Cart Away Result Sheets In Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Collation Officer Shot While En Route To INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides DEVELOPING: Tambuwal In Slender Lead Over APC In Sokoto With Four LGs Left
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money JUST IN: Bauchi Commissioner For Finance Resigns Just Before Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Woman, Friends Strip Husband's Female Facebook Friend Naked In Anambra
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘Vote And Collect N500’ — Party Agents Exposed Sharing Cash For Voters In Kano
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Gunshots As Security Agents Cart Away Result Sheets In Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benue Collation Officer Shot While En Route To INEC Headquarters
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides DEVELOPING: Tambuwal In Slender Lead Over APC In Sokoto With Four LGs Left
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Tinubu To Tambuwal: Don't Use My Name To Defraud Sokoto People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Channels TV Reporter Friday Okeregbe Kidnapped... Abductors Demand N50m Ransom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal I Remain Governor Of Osun, Says Oyetola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad