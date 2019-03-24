Kano At Standstill As INEC Sorts Out 'Some Anomalies' In Pending Two LGAs

Collation of results in Kano State is currently at a standstill as compilation for two Local Government Areas (LGAs) is still pending.

Results for Nasarawa and Kibiya LGAs have not been announced at the time of this report.

According to the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), votes cast in the two LGAs were still being compiled as of Sunday afternoon.

It was gathered that some anomalies were found in the two LGAs.

There were incidents of violence in parts of Kano as political hoodlums attacked voters, with many sustaining injuries.

However, at the INEC collation centre in Kano, people are anxiously awaiting the results.