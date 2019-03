The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the supplementary election for Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory.

The election had been declared inconclusive due to electoral violence in some polling units.

Declaring the result, Professor Titus Ibekwe, the Returning officer said Abdulahi Sabo of the PDP polled 19,090 votes, to defeat Abdulahi Galadima of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured 15,187 votes.

The SDP candidate polled 4,274 votes.