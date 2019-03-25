BREAKING: 'Amaechi Has Hijacked Our Party' — AAC Rivers Deputy Gov Candidate Resigns, Joins PDP

My decisions were informed by the complete hijack of the structure and administration of our party by a faction of the APC in Rivers State led by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for his personal political ambition.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2019

Akpo Bomba Yeeh, deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Rivers State, has resigned his membership of the party.

Yeeh conveyed his decision to Biokpomabo Awara, governorship candidate of the AAC, in a latter obtained by Saharareporters on Monday, in which he also announced he was joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said his decision was influenced by the "complete hijack of the structure and administration of our Party by a faction of the APC in Rivers State led by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for his personal political ambition".

He said in the circumstance, he could not in all conscience continue to lend support to the "selfish political venture of the Minister of Transportation, which does not mean well for the progress and development of the people of Rivers State".

"I write to most respectfully notify of my resignation from the membership of the African Action Alliance (AAC) with effect from today 25th March 2019 and subsequent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)," read the letter.

"Please note also that by this notice, I cease to be the Deputy Governorship Candidate of our Party, the AAC, for the 2019 Governorship Election in Rivers State.

"My decisions were informed by the complete hijack of the structure and administration of our Party by a faction of the APC in Rivers State led by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for his personal political ambition.

"Furthermore, the Rotimi Amaechi led faction of the APC is not letting in its determination to subvert the will of Rivers people and cause crisis in the State using the platform of our promising Party.

"In the circumstance, I cannot in all conscience continue to lend support to the selfish political venture of the Minister of Transportation, which does not mean well for the progress and development of the people of Rivers State.

"As a budding and promising politician, I also appeal to you to accept the reality of your crushing defeat and liberate yourself from being used by Rotimi Amaechi to cause unnecessary political crisis in our dear State.

"Thank you very much and please accept the assurances of my highest regards as always."

After the APC failed to produce a governorship candidate in Rivers, the party chose to back Awara, the AAC candidate.

A winner in the election is yet to emerge, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspending collation midway due to widespread violence and disruuption of voting.

