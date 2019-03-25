BREAKING: APC Leadership Meets With House Of Reps Members-Elect

According to Oshiomhole, the purpose of the meeting is to enable the party acquaint itself with the new lawmakers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2019

The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently meeting with the members who have been elected into the House of Representatives on the platform of the party. 

The event, which is taking place at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja, is being attended by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole, and all members of the committee. 

According to Oshiomhole, the purpose of the meeting is to enable the party acquaint itself with the new lawmakers.

He described the occasion as a family affair.

Details shortly...

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Amaechi Has Hijacked Our Party' — AAC Rivers Deputy Gov Candidate Resigns, Joins PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For INEC To Announce Bauchi Governorship Election Result
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides APC Asks DSS To Investigate PDP Over 'Illegal Access' To INEC Server
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Don't Renew Licences Of Oil Block Owners In Nigeria, Falana Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Amaechi Has Hijacked Our Party' — AAC Rivers Deputy Gov Candidate Resigns, Joins PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For INEC To Announce Bauchi Governorship Election Result
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides APC Asks DSS To Investigate PDP Over 'Illegal Access' To INEC Server
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Building Collapses On Lagos Island — The Third In Two Weeks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Prof Adesegun Banjo: A Nigerian Academic In The US Who Tried To Overthrow General Abacha Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Buhari Receives Minimum Wage Report From Bismarck Rewane, Vows To Review It 'Expeditiously'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics To Prevent The Saraki Scenario of 2015, APC Begins Moves To Secure Key House Of Reps Positions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 1million Votes Not Enough For PDP As Ganduje Wins Controversial Kano Gov Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad