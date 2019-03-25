Buhari Receives Minimum Wage Report From Bismarck Rewane, Vows To Review It 'Expeditiously'

We will review this report expeditiously. In the process, we may need to engage with some members of your Committee, I therefore implore you to make your services available whenever we may call on you. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2019

The Technical Advisory Committee on Implementation of the National Minimum Wage has presented its report to President Muhammadu Buhari. 

The President received the report, which was presented by Bismarck Rewane, Chairman of the committee and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, on Monday at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

After receiving the document, he promised to "work expeditiously" on it.

"On 9th January, 2019, I inaugurated the Presidential Technical Advisory Committee on the Implementation of the National Minimum Wage (PTAC). The PTAC was mandated to advise Government on how best to fund, in a sustained manner, the additional costs of implementing the imminent increase in the National Minimum Wage," he said.

"You were also asked to advise on the consequential increases in salaries and allowances for other employees, without worsening our already difficult fiscal condition, and without adversely impacting the nation’s development goals as set out in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). The Committee was also required to propose a work plan and modalities for implementation of the salary increase...

I am very pleased that the Committee took on this important national assignment with all seriousness. Let me thank the chairman, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, and all the Committee members most sincerely for your patriotism, hard work, commitment and sacrifices. I understand that you have worked tirelessly to ensure that you deliver the report before we receive the Minimum Wage Bill from the National Assembly.

"Let me also thank the Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning, for coordinating the work of the Committee. I also commend the Budget Office of the Federation; the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission; the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation; the Federal Inland Revenue Service; the National Bureau of Statistics and the Central Bank of Nigeria, all of which I understand provided strong support to the Committee in the course of this assignment.

"May I also appreciate the support we received from private sectors, particularly, Access Bank Plc; PricewaterhouseCoopers; KPMG Advisory Services; Financial Derivatives Company and Economic Associates. I thank them all for their contributions to the successful conclusion of the Committee’s work.

"We will review this report expeditiously. In the process, we may need to engage with some members of your Committee, I therefore implore you to make your services available whenever we may call on you. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Buhari inaugurated the committee on January 9, 2019.

Among those present at the presentation were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Boss Mustapha, Secretary of the Government of the Federation; Zalman Ahmed, Minister of Finance; Senator Udo Udoma, Minister of Budget and National Planning; Senator Udo Udoma and Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Last week, the Senate approved the review of the national minimum wage and pegged the new figure at N30,000.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For INEC To Announce Bauchi Governorship Election Result
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Leadership Meets With House Of Reps Members-Elect
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ajimobi Awarded N30bn Last-minute Contracts In One Day, Says Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For INEC To Announce Bauchi Governorship Election Result
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Prof Adesegun Banjo: A Nigerian Academic In The US Who Tried To Overthrow General Abacha Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Don't Renew Licences Of Oil Block Owners In Nigeria, Falana Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Leadership Meets With House Of Reps Members-Elect
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ajimobi Awarded N30bn Last-minute Contracts In One Day, Says Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Over 1million Votes Not Enough For PDP As Ganduje Wins Controversial Kano Gov Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS, Police Begin Fresh Screening At INEC Collation Centre In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Declares Ex-NIA Boss, Ayodele Oke, Wife Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad