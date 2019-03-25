EXCLUSIVE: Rumpus In Oyo Govt House As Ajimobi’s Wife’s Aide Diverts Part Of Over N1bn Being Illegally Moved Out Overnight

There is rumpus in the Oyo State Government House following the diversion of part of over N1billion moved out of the State House by Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of the state, between Friday night and Saturday morning.

SaharaReporters confirmed from two separate sources that Jumoke Ologbenla, one of the aides of Florence Ajimobi, the Oyo State First Lady, was the one detailed to oversee the relocation of the money from the State House in Agodi to the private residence of the Ajimobis in Oluyole.

The money, it was gathered, was moved in a bus with detachable seats, with Ologbenla seated at the back to monitor the relocation.

It was subsequently discovered, on arrival at the destination, that the money was incomplete.

“There are several young women like Ologbenla in the Oyo Government House,” a source told SaharaReporters. "And lately they’ve been very desperate to make quick money. You know, they don’t know the plans of the Ajimobis for them as their tenure expires in May, so they feel the remaining eight weeks in government is their opportunity, and they have to use it.”

SaharaReporters was made to understand that many young women like Ologbenla were appointed as aides to the Oyo State Government from Grandex, a company widely known to be owned by the Ajimobis.

“The strategy is to appoint them as special assistants or special advisers, but their real job is to launder money for the Governor and his wife,” the second source said. “In fact, you see that Grandex, their buses are fueled at the Government House every day. If you come to the State House very early, like 6am, you will see those buses coming out. After being filled with petrol.”

It was said that Ologbenla probably thought the money was not counted; however, when the amount was verified, it was found out to be incomplete.

She has been threatened to go look for the money. Ajimobi at the commissioning of the excavators

When SaharaReporters called Ologbenla, whose husband, Soji Olgbenla is a former SSA on Special Duties to the Governor and a native of Ile-Ife who contested for the Ooni of Ife’s throne with Adeyeye, she sounded jittery.

She abruptly ended the call when the money was mentioned, only to call back a few minutes later to say: “You were speaking, I couldn’t hear you. Who is this? How can I help you?”

When the money was mentioned, she replied: “Then your sources must be stupid and I don’t know… Your sources must be wrong. I think you should go back to your sources. I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know anything about that and I think you guys should stop peddling rumours and what is not, so I think you should confirm from your sources again.”

SaharaReporters understands that the money in question is part of the largesse from the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Oyo State Governor to deliver the state for the party in the last general election, but it was not spent.

Part of it was also said to be from the state’s Internally Generated revenue (IGR) for the month of February, which was not remitted to the state purse, and also money made by Ajimobi from the “overrated” 33 excavators disbursed to local governments by the Governor on Friday.