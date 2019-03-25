I'll Reclaim My Mandate To Govern Ogun State, Says Akinlade

Adekunle Akinlade

Adekunle Akinlade, governorship candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM) in Ogun State, has expressed confidence that he will reclaim his mandate to govern Ogun State.

Speaking at an inaugural lecture of the Forum of Ogun West Concerned Citizens Summit, which held in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, Ogun State, he said he had faith in the Election Tribunal.

He also appreciated the support of Ibikunle Amosun, the outgoing Governor of Ogun State.

Akinlade, although backed by Amosun, had lost the election to Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His words: “Some people might think our chance to be governor has gone off like a candle in the wind, but, rather, our chance is like sun that is covered by a cloudy weather. It will surely clear and the sun will shine just as Ogun West will rise very soon, because I don’t have any doubt in my mind that I, Akinlade, will emerge victorious and govern this state at the end, by God’s grace.

“Governor Amosun is a loyal mentor who will never waiver in his support. He has been abused and humiliated, yet, he remains steadfast in his support for Ogun West for governor. He believes so much in us, and I’ll forever be grateful to him.

“Our mandate will be reclaimed at the tribunal and I don’t want to comment on that, but, I can assure you we have the best legal team, and we’ll triumph at the end, by God’s grace."

Soji Odedina, convener of the summit, noted that the group was behind Akinlade, and would work with him to ensure he wins at the Election Tribunal.

