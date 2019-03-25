I'll Reclaim My Mandate To Govern Ogun State, Says Akinlade

“Our mandate will be reclaimed at the tribunal and I don’t want to comment on that, but, I can assure you we have the best legal team, and we’ll triumph at the end, by God’s grace."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2019

Adekunle Akinlade

Adekunle Akinlade, governorship candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM) in Ogun State, has expressed confidence that he will reclaim his mandate to govern Ogun State.

Speaking at an inaugural lecture of the Forum of Ogun West Concerned Citizens Summit, which held in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, Ogun State, he said he had faith in the Election Tribunal.

He also appreciated the support of Ibikunle Amosun, the outgoing Governor of Ogun State.

Akinlade, although backed by Amosun, had lost the election to Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His words: “Some people might think our chance to be governor has gone off like a candle in the wind, but, rather, our chance is like sun that is covered by a cloudy weather. It will surely clear and the sun will shine just as Ogun West will rise very soon, because I don’t have any doubt in my mind that I, Akinlade, will emerge victorious and govern this state at the end, by God’s grace.

“Governor Amosun is a loyal mentor who will never waiver in his support. He has been abused and humiliated, yet, he remains steadfast in his support for Ogun West for governor. He believes so much in us, and I’ll forever be grateful to him. 

“Our mandate will be reclaimed at the tribunal and I don’t want to comment on that, but, I can assure you we have the best legal team, and we’ll triumph at the end, by God’s grace."

Soji Odedina, convener of the summit, noted that the group was behind Akinlade, and would work with him to ensure he wins at the Election Tribunal.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Kano At Standstill As INEC Sorts Out 'Some Anomalies' In Pending Two LGAs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Akeredolu Asks Akure Indigenes to Apologise For Failing To Return Alasoadura To Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS, Police Begin Fresh Screening At INEC Collation Centre In Kano
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Ajimobi Awarded N30bn Last-minute Contracts In One Day, Says Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Prof Adesegun Banjo: A Nigerian Academic In The US Who Tried To Overthrow General Abacha Is Dead
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tambuwal Declared Winner By The Slimmest Of Margins
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bauchi Gov's 2nd Term Bid Suffers Setback As PDP's Bala Mohammed Leads After Supplementary Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Kano At Standstill As INEC Sorts Out 'Some Anomalies' In Pending Two LGAs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Akeredolu Asks Akure Indigenes to Apologise For Failing To Return Alasoadura To Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS, Police Begin Fresh Screening At INEC Collation Centre In Kano
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Declares Ex-NIA Boss, Ayodele Oke, Wife Wanted
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Channels TV Reporter Friday Okeregbe Kidnapped... Abductors Demand N50m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ajimobi Awarded N30bn Last-minute Contracts In One Day, Says Seyi Makinde
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides I've Learnt My Lessons, Says Blood-Soaked Voter Who Survived Election Attack In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Elders Set Agenda For Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad