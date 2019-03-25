JUST IN: Lagos Begins Clearing Of Rubble After Latest Building Collapse (Photos)

The residential building, located on Kakawa Street, went down at exactly 12:50pm but no one was injured in the accident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2019

Emergency workers have begun the clearing of rubble following the collapse of yet another building on Lagos Island, SaharaReporters can report.

The residential building, located on Kakawa Street, went down at exactly 12:50pm but no one was injured in the accident.

It marked the third building collapse in two weeks in Lagos, following one at Ita Faji on March 13 and another one at Egerton Square, Oke Arin.

When SaharaReporters arrived the site of the crash at about 3pm on Monday, emergency services had already responded to the collapse.

Saharareporters learnt that the house was already cleared ahead of planned demolition before it eventually caved in.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Don't Renew Licences Of Oil Block Owners In Nigeria, Falana Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Amaechi Has Hijacked Our Party' — AAC Rivers Deputy Gov Candidate Resigns, Joins PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Leadership Meets With House Of Reps Members-Elect
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Voids APC's Governorship, State Assembly Primaries In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Don't Renew Licences Of Oil Block Owners In Nigeria, Falana Tells Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Amaechi Has Hijacked Our Party' — AAC Rivers Deputy Gov Candidate Resigns, Joins PDP
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Leadership Meets With House Of Reps Members-Elect
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides After Supplementary Elections, PDP Snatches Majority Control At Adamawa Assembly From APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For INEC To Announce Bauchi Governorship Election Result
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides APC Asks DSS To Investigate PDP Over 'Illegal Access' To INEC Server
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Building Collapses On Lagos Island — The Third In Two Weeks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Prof Adesegun Banjo: A Nigerian Academic In The US Who Tried To Overthrow General Abacha Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Buhari Receives Minimum Wage Report From Bismarck Rewane, Vows To Review It 'Expeditiously'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics To Prevent The Saraki Scenario of 2015, APC Begins Moves To Secure Key House Of Reps Positions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad