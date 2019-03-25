JUST IN: Lagos Begins Clearing Of Rubble After Latest Building Collapse (Photos)

Emergency workers have begun the clearing of rubble following the collapse of yet another building on Lagos Island, SaharaReporters can report.

The residential building, located on Kakawa Street, went down at exactly 12:50pm but no one was injured in the accident.

It marked the third building collapse in two weeks in Lagos, following one at Ita Faji on March 13 and another one at Egerton Square, Oke Arin.

When SaharaReporters arrived the site of the crash at about 3pm on Monday, emergency services had already responded to the collapse.

Saharareporters learnt that the house was already cleared ahead of planned demolition before it eventually caved in.