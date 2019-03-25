Ortom Won Through Vote Buying, Violence, Falsification Of Results, Says APC's Jime

Emmanuel Jime, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, has vowed to recover his "stolen mandate” from Samuel Ortom, incumbent Governor of the state, who won the election.

Ortom, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Jime after polling 434,473 votes. Jime got 345,155 votes.

However, a statement by Professor Eugene Aliegba, Secretary of Jime's campaign organisation, noted that the result was unacceptable.

He said: "Because the results announced in favour of Governor Ortom and the PDP are a direct product of brutal violence, vote-buying, ballot-stuffing, result-falsification, non-usage of the card reader and a range of other irregularities that have no place in our electoral laws, we are making it unequivocally clear that the Benue APC will explore all constitutional and legal options available to ensure the votes of the people count.

“In simple terms, we will make a case before the Election Petitions Tribunal to subject the Benue governorship election results to an integrity test.”