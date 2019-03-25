PDP's Useni Vows To Challenge Lalong's Victory

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 25, 2019

Jeremiah Useni, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, says he will challenge the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

Simon Lalong, incumbent Governor of Plateau State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the supplementary elections held on March 23, 2019.

Lalong polled 595,582 votes to defeat Useni, who came a close second with 546,813 votes.

Speaking after the declaration of the result, Useni said the election outcome was unacceptable.

He said: “We have every reason to believe that justice has not been done to our people in this election because there was massive rigging and electoral shortcomings. After due consultation, I hereby state that the results announced by INEC is not acceptable to us.

“Consequently, we have requested our legal team to activate all the due processes to reclaim our cherished mandate.

"I give you my word that we will pursue this matter diligently, and by the grace of God, we will overturn and recover the people’s mandate."

He appreciated his supporters for their efforts, and assured them that their efforts would not be in vain.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

