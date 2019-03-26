Court Remands Businessman Over N218m Property Scam

Mike, the son of Amos Adamu, former Director-General of the Nigerian National Sports Commission and ex-FIFA 24-man executive committee, was arrested following petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2019

An Mpape Magistrate Court in Abuja has remanded Mike Wasiu Adamu, a businessman, in Police custody following his alleged involvement in a N218million property scam.

It made the remand order on March 25, following an application by the Police in a suit marked MT/19/2019.

The “Warrant of Commitment of Prison of Remand’ directed the official in charge of prisons at the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abuja, to keep Adamu in its custody until Monday, April 1, 2019.

He may then be brought before the court at the expiration of the order, the order stated.

One petition was written by a firm, NISL Ventures Ltd, on November 1, 2017.

It was titled ‘Conspiracy to defraud, obtaining by false pretence, fraudulent deceit and fraudulent conversion of funds and issuance of dud cheques by Messrs. Mike Adamu and Kolawole Adewale of Eureka Heritage Properties and Consultant Ltd.’

It alleged that Adamu and Adewale received N218million from 14 tenants in respect of NVL’s property without lawful authority and “without remitting same to NVL’s designated accounts”. The sums were allegedly received between 2014 and 2016.

One of the tenants said the property comprised a Shopping Plaza at Plot 109, Adetokunbo Ademola, Wuse II, Abuja.

Another petition was written by a law firm, Paschal Legal, on behalf of a firm, Zuruhills Integrated Services Ltd, on July 17, 2018.

It was titled ‘Petition against One Mike Adamu and Reform Sports West Africa Ltd for Issuance of Dud Cheques and Criminal Breach of Trust’.

The petition read in part: “Mike Adamu, in the bid to offset the sum of N139,500,000 owed our clients by him and captured in a Terms of Settlement document... issued a dud cheque to our client. Every effort to get Mike Adamu to make good his financial obligation to our client has been to no avail. Consequently, we respectfully request that you use your good office to ensure that Mike Adamu is brought to book.”

