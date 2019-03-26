I Didn’t Pay N200m For AAC’s Yeeh To Defect, Says Wike

However, reacting to the allegation of inducement on the part of the governor, Okah said: “The allegation that Governor Wike gave AAC’s deputy governorship candidate (Yeeh) N200million is not correct; it is untrue and it is absolute nonsense.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2019

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has denied the allegation that he induced the defection of Akpo Bomba Yeeh, the deputy governorship candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking through Emma Okah, his Commissioner for Information and Communications, on Monday, he denied giving Yeeh N200million to Yeeh to defect to his party.

Yeeh, who was the running mate to Biokpomabo Awara, the AAC governorship candidate, had announced his withdrawal and immediate defection to the PDP through a letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said his decision was influenced by the "complete hijack of the structure and administration of our party by a faction of the APC in Rivers State led by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for his personal political ambition".

However, reacting to the allegation of inducement on the part of the governor, Okah said: “The allegation that Governor Wike gave AAC’s deputy governorship candidate (Yeeh) N200million is not correct; it is untrue and it is absolute nonsense.

“Chief Yeeh is a respected elder from Ogoni Kingdom and his action by removing himself from being used to destabilise Rivers State and cause pain to the people is commendable.

“Everything is not about money, as there are lots of good people around. We should commend him (Yeeh) for taking the bold and historic step, instead of calling him names.

“Future generations of our people will remember the moral lesson of his present actions.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had been barred from featuring candidates for elections in Rivers State and had chosen to back Awara, the AAC candidate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Wants Boss Mustapha Replaced In New Cabinet Over Adamawa Politics
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: AAC's Ex-Dep Gov Candidate Exposes How Amaechi Planned To Rig The Election With Army, Police, DSS, F-SARS
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Amaechi Has Hijacked Our Party' — AAC Rivers Deputy Gov Candidate Resigns, Joins PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Announces New Date For Issuance Of Certificates Of Return To Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics To Prevent The Saraki Scenario of 2015, APC Begins Moves To Secure Key House Of Reps Positions
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Wants Boss Mustapha Replaced In New Cabinet Over Adamawa Politics
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: AAC's Ex-Dep Gov Candidate Exposes How Amaechi Planned To Rig The Election With Army, Police, DSS, F-SARS
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Don't Renew Licences Of Oil Block Owners In Nigeria, Falana Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Kaduna
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 'Amaechi Has Hijacked Our Party' — AAC Rivers Deputy Gov Candidate Resigns, Joins PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N1.3trillion Public Funds Stolen In Four Years, Says Magu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Announces New Date For Issuance Of Certificates Of Return To Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics To Prevent The Saraki Scenario of 2015, APC Begins Moves To Secure Key House Of Reps Positions
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen To Face Fresh Criminal Charges... New Details Of EFCC Petition To NJC Emerge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Refuses Post-Mortem Analysis Of Dead Suspect In Offa Robbery Incident
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attempts To Invade Village Bordering Adamawa And Borno
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Resumes Collation Of Bauchi Gov Election Results, To Name Winner Today
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad