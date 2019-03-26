INEC Announces New Date For Issuance Of Certificates Of Return To Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it would no longer present certificates of return to Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Femi Hamzat, the Lagos State governor-elect and his deputy, respectively, on March 27, 2019 as scheduled.

According to NAN, Femi Akinbiyi, spokesperson to the commission, said this on Monday, adding that the exercise would be done on Friday, March 29.

Similarly, Akinbiyi, said that the commission would later announce a new date for the issuance of the certificates to the 40 lawmakers-elect of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“The event will take place at the INEC Lagos office, 6, Birrel Avenue Sabo-Yaba at 11am. A new date will be announced later for the presentation of Certificates of Return to the 40 elected members of Lagos State House of Assembly,” Akinbiyi said.

INEC had on March 21, in a statement signed by its Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, announced that it would present the certificates to the newly-elected officers on March 27.

According to Olumekun, the presentation is in conformity with section 75 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Sanwo-Olu had won the Lagos State governorship election in a landslide victory by polling 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 206,141 votes.

