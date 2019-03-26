Kano Rerun, Most Horrific Election Ever, Says PDP's Yusuf

Abba Yusuf, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, says the supplementary election held in Kano were the "most horrific ever", and he will challenge the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

He made this known on Monday following the announcement of Ganduje as the winner of the election.

Yusuf rejected the declaration of Ganduje as the winner of the election on the grounds that the supplementary poll held on Saturday was marred by violence in many polling units.

He said: “In the political history of Kano, we have undergone the most horrific election ever, where the ruling APC and the Kano State Government deployed all mechanisms to orchestrate violence against the citizens.

“Indeed, the good people of Kano State have witnessed a broad daylight robbery of their mandate by the enemies of democracy.”

INEC had declared Kano State election inconclusive and fixed Saturday, March 23, 2019, for supplementary election.

The supplementary election was marred by reports of harassment of residents and journalists.

Speaking on these incidents, Yusuf said he was shocked by what he saw on March 9 and March 23, when voting was disrupted in many polling units.

He said he had joined the governorship race believing that INEC would be impartial, while security agencies would guarantee the safety of all participants.

In the final results declared by Bello Shehu, Ganduje scored 1,033,695 votes to win the election, while Yusuf came second with 1,024,713 votes.

However, the PDP candidate said he was disappointed that top Police officers deployed in the state watched as acts of lawlessness took place, only to appear publicly to say that the process was peaceful.

“We condemn this fraud in its entirety. We have decided to take a legal action through the Election Petitions Tribunal with overwhelming evidence that has been gathered, and Insha Allah, the mandate of the good people of Kano State shall be reclaimed," he added.