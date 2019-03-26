Three Killed, Passengers Thrown Off In Different Directions As Car Crashes Against Truck In Ondo

The trio died when their commercial motorcycle veered off its lane and rammed into the articulated vehicle driving on the other side of the road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2019

Three persons lost their lives on Tuesday in a fatal road accident, which occurred on Ode Aye-Okitipupa road in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The trio died when their commercial motorcycle veered off its lane and rammed into the articulated vehicle driving on the other side of the road.

The deceased were thrown off the motorcycle in different directions. One of them was crushed by a speeding vehicle.

Occupants of the vehicles, a Golf Volkswagen with registration number CH 978 GGE and a diesel truck with registration number AKD 28 LG, were seriously injured as a result of injuries sustained in the fatal accident.

Wasiu Ojeyemi and Taiwo, who were in separate vehicles, were immediately rushed for treatment in a nearby hospital in Ode Aye.

Anthonia Adekemi, spokesperson of the Ondo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said he could not immediately confirm the accident when contacted.

"I am yet to really confirm this, but I will get back to you," she said.

However, Police sources in the town confirmed the accident, adding that the bodies of those who died in the road crash have been evacuated and deposited in the morgue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Wants Boss Mustapha Replaced In New Cabinet Over Adamawa Politics
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Our Deputy Gov Candidate Resigned Under Duress And After Inducement By Wike, Says AAC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Confusion At MMA2 As Passengers Miss Their Flights Over Terminal Reshuffle
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal House Of Reps Spokesman AbdulRasaq Namdas Publicly Declares Interest In Becoming Speaker
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: AAC's Ex-Dep Gov Candidate Exposes How Amaechi Planned To Rig The Election With Army, Police, DSS, F-SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Staunch AAC Supporter Sandra Popoola Receives Queen Elizabeth's OBE Award
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Wants Boss Mustapha Replaced In New Cabinet Over Adamawa Politics
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Miss Success Adegor: The Search For Vainglory And Mediocracy By Colins Imoh
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Our Deputy Gov Candidate Resigned Under Duress And After Inducement By Wike, Says AAC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Confusion At MMA2 As Passengers Miss Their Flights Over Terminal Reshuffle
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal House Of Reps Spokesman AbdulRasaq Namdas Publicly Declares Interest In Becoming Speaker
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News VIDEO: AAC's Ex-Dep Gov Candidate Exposes How Amaechi Planned To Rig The Election With Army, Police, DSS, F-SARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Staunch AAC Supporter Sandra Popoola Receives Queen Elizabeth's OBE Award
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Didn’t Pay N200m For AAC’s Yeeh To Defect, Says Wike
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Gives INEC Green Light To Conduct Supplementary Governorship Election In Adamawa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Witness Stalls Trial Of Danish Citizen Who 'Murdered' Nigerian Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption N1.3trillion Public Funds Stolen In Four Years, Says Magu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria 2019: Have We Learnt Any Lessons? By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad