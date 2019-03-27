Abducted Policeman Found Dead In Edo Forest

His body has been deposited in the mortuary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2019

Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Oshiogbuwe, who was abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, has been found dead.

His body was discovered in a forest on Ubiaja-Ewohimi-Agbor road by a tactical team in search of his kidnappers.

The circumstances that led to his killing are stull unknown, but there are indications that his police identification card and photographs on his mobile phone gave him away.

His body has been deposited in the mortuary, and an autopsy is scheduled to be carried out on him.

Oshiogbuwe hails from Auchi in Edo State served in Abuja before his death.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, confirmed the discovery of the slain officer's corpse.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Sentences Killer Boyfriend Of Ondo Deputy Governor's Daughter To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Ganduje, El-Rufai Want to 'Assist' Adamawa APC With Election Thugs, Says PDP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME ALERT: Kidnapping On The Rise In Jos — And 90% Of The Victims Are Children Aged Two To Nine
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Former NBA Chairman In Taraba
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ajimobi Suspends Favourite Aide Niyi AJao Without Pay For Mismanaging Election Campaign Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police IGP Says More Funding Needed For Nigeria Police Force To Maintain Neutrality
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Announces Final Details Of Supplementary Elections In Rivers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Tempers 'Run Very High' Between Dokpesi And Nigeria Immigration Service
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Killer Boyfriend Of Ondo Deputy Governor's Daughter To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NASU Shuts Down LASPOTECH After 'Most Fraudulent Examination In The history Of The School'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides '50 Political Parties' Queue Up Behind Ganduje After Controversial Kano Governorship Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Months Of Unpaid Salaries Led To Death Of Kogi Magistrate, Says Chief Registrar
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections APC Insists: We Won't Participate If Adamawa Supplementary Election Holds On Thursday
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International Another Boeing 737 Max Aircraft Experiences Engine Problem During Flight
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Refuses To Issue Certificates Of Return To Delta APC Lawmakers-Elect
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
OBITUARY Professor Tunde Oduleye, One Of The Famous 'Unilorin 49' Lecturers, Dies At 75
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Staunch AAC Supporter Sandra Popoola Receives Queen Elizabeth's OBE Award
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Traditional Rulers Back Falana's Call For Nigerian Govt To Withdraw Oil Block Licences
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad