Abducted Policeman Found Dead In Edo Forest

Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Oshiogbuwe, who was abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, has been found dead.

His body was discovered in a forest on Ubiaja-Ewohimi-Agbor road by a tactical team in search of his kidnappers.

The circumstances that led to his killing are stull unknown, but there are indications that his police identification card and photographs on his mobile phone gave him away.

His body has been deposited in the mortuary, and an autopsy is scheduled to be carried out on him.

Oshiogbuwe hails from Auchi in Edo State served in Abuja before his death.

DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, confirmed the discovery of the slain officer's corpse.