After SaharaReporters Story, NCAA Directs Arik, Air Peace To Display Flying Points On Websites

A few hours after SaharaReporters exclusively reported the harrowing experience some passengers in the Nigerian aviation industry go through to locate their travel terminals, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned the affected airlines to a meeting.

The meeting, which was presided over by a General Manager, Consumer Protection Directorate (CPD), a department in NCAA, was held at the agency’s headquarters at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

A source privy to the meeting confided in our correspondent that the NCAA representative read the riot act to the representatives of the two affected airlines, Arik Air and Air Peace, and directed them to henceforth display the terminals for flight departure and arrival on their website for easy sight and verification by their clients.

NCAA also confirmed that the agency had received series of complaints from some passengers who missed their flights due to the error by the airlines.

Arik Air and Air Peace currently operate from two terminals at the Lagos Airport; Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2) and the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of MMA.

The source said: “The meeting was convened by the General Manager in the Consumer Protection Directorate of NCAA in the absence of Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, the director of the department.

“The department directed the two airlines to henceforth display the flying point for each route on their system to avoid the recent confusion,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the representative of Arik Air claimed that the airline has consistently displayed the flying points on its website. He, however, blamed some of the passengers for not checking up their departure or arrival points on the website at the time of purchasing air tickets.

SaharaReporters had reported on Tuesday that the some of the passengers found it difficult to locate their exact departure or arrival points with the two airlines. This led to chaos among travellers, their drivers and towing vehicle companies operating at the two terminals of Lagos Airport.

At the GAT area on Tuesday, a particular driver who wrongly parked at the GAT to pick his boss was seen struggling with officials of a towing company, who wanted to impound his car for allegedly parking at a wrong place within the area.