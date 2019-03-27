APC Makes U-Turn, Directs Members To Participate In Adamawa Supplementary Gov Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescinded its earlier decision to boycot the supplementary governorship election scheduled for Thursday.

The party has subsequently directed its members to participate fully in the polls.

Speaking to journalists at the APC state secretariat in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Wednesday evening, Mohammed Abdullahi, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, urged all APC supporters to participate in the supplementary election.

Abdullahi expressed optimism that the party would win the election and retain its governorship seat.

The APC publicity secretary also debunked the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa alleging that governors Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State were planning to disrupt the supplementary election using thugs.

Abdullahi said the PDP in Adamawa "is clearly jittery over an impending defeat”.