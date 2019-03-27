Ganduje, El-Rufai Want to 'Assist' Adamawa APC With Election Thugs, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has uncovered the plans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to violently disrupt the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

At an emergency briefing on Tuesday night in Yola, Barr. Tahir Alhaji Shehu, PDP Chairman in the state, alleged that governors Nasir el-Rufai and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kaduna and Kano states respectively, were coordinating to import thugs to Adamawa state during the supplementary polls.

A press statement, which Tahir signed and made available to SaharaReporters, reads in part: "We were reliably informed and we verily believed that APC Government of Adamawa State was boasting that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State promised to assist them with thugs to invade Adamawa State with a view to manipulating the process of the rerun to ensure victory at their side at all costs.

"In view of the afore-stated, therefore, we find it necessary to draw the attention of all security agencies to take note and put eyes on this issue."

He also charged the electorate in the 44 polling units affected by the supplementary polls to be calm, and to turn out in their large numbers to confirm the PDP candidate, Ahmed Umar Fintiri, as the next Governor.

But Mohammed Abdullahi, Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, dismissed the allegations, saying: "Since we came on board, we have never used thugs, not even during campaigns.

"I think by this frivolous accusation, PDP has simply exposed its plans of employing the services of Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom who are known for violence to achieve victory at all cost. On our part, we are calling on our supporters, especially the youth, to conduct themselves peacefully because elections are temporal."

Also adding his voice, Barr. Shagna Pwamaddi, APC Legal Adviser, said: "You can accuse Governor Bindow of anything but political thuggery. We'll have time to assess the allegation properly this night and respond tomorrow, especially considering the names mentioned in the allegation."