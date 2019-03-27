Niger Delta Traditional Rulers Back Falana's Call For Nigerian Govt To Withdraw Oil Block Licences

Oil Pipeline in Nigeria

A coalition of traditional rulers from the Niger Delta region under the aegis of the Association of Rural Chiefs (ARC) have thrown their weight behind Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer, over the call on President Muhammadu Buhari not to renew the licences of oil block owners in Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to the President, dated March 20, 2019, Falana had commended Buhari for taking the decision to revoke the licences of some oil block owners. He, however, urged the president not to renew the licences of some oil block owners.

Chief Nengi James-Eriworio, National Coordinator of the Association of Rural Chiefs (ARC), said the traditional rulers from all existing host communities of the Niger Delta states were behind the calls for the non-renewal of oil block licences.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, James-Eriworio said the support is based on the need to create opportunities for host communities to participate in the oil industry, reduce agitation and increase input in the local economy.

“We are not saying they should not give to government; the local government, but it should not be that of individuals. We should not be taking us back to the military era where military awarded sole ownership. The oil blocks should be handed to the three tiers of government. For example, you can see the case of Aiteo takeover of SPDC assets in Nembe Kingdom, where the host communities were not consulted. They bought OML 29 in 2015,” he said.