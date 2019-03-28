Abducted Channels TV Reporter Regains Freedom

Friday Okeregbe, a Channels TV reporter who covers the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who was kidnapped last week, has been released.

Okeregbe was kidnapped along Games Village in Abuja on his way from his mechanic's workshop.

Sources close to Okeregbe’s family had confirmed to SaharaReporters that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N50million.

However, news of his release was disclosed on Thursday night.

At the time of this report, it was not clear if any amount was paid as ransom.