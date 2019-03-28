After Initial Denial, Police Confirm New Trend of Kidnapping In Jos

When SaharaReporters reported Salkida's tweets, Matthias Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations in Plateau State, denied the claims, saying: "Kidnapping on the rise? Which rise? When you say something rises, it means it was five yesterday and 20 today."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2019

The Plateau State Police Command has alerted members of the public to a new trend of kidnapping in the state.

SaharaReporters had reported the initial alarm raised by journalist Ahmad Salkida in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

Salkida had said kidnapping had become rampant in  middle-income neighbourhoods, with children aged two to nine constituting 90 percent of victims.

He also alleged that "the kidnappers have the backing of security outfits in the state".

However, in its response through a press statement made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday, Tyopev said: The Plateau State Police Command wish to inform members of the public of the new trend of crime in Plateau State where criminals go into unsuspecting homes to kidnap.

"The Command is using this medium to assure the public that everything is being done to track these criminals. It has been established that the kidnappers are not far from the communities and already we have gotten the profile of  some of them through our intelligence network. Sooner that later, they will meet their waterloo."

He pleaded with families of those affected "to share information with the Police no matter the threat from the kidnappers, with the assurance that such information will be treated with utmost confidentiality".

Terna also called on members of the public to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement around them to the Police.

