BREAKING: Appeal Court Upholds Kayode Fayemi’s Victory

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the victory of Kayode Fayemi as Governor of Ekiti State.

Fayemi, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Professor Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to become Governor of the state.

Ruling on the appeal filed by Olusola and his party challenging the outcome of the election, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal said the case lacked merit.

In its judgment on Thursday evening, the court also upheld the ruling of the Ekiti State Election Tribunal of January 28, 2019, which retained Fayemi's victory.