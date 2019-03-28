I'm Happy On My Birthday Because We Walloped The Other Party, Says Tinubu

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2019

Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he couldn't be happier on his 67th birthday, having watched his party "wallop" the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu said thus on Thursday during this year's edition of the colloquium held every year in celebration of his birthday.

After thanking Adamas Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party, and the National Working Committee (NWC) for "working with the leadership of our party to achieve a victory for our party".

We still have the President for second term. We won the National Assembly with resounding majority. Kudos to APC," he said.

"It cannot be great for my birthday if we feel like the other party. But I'm excited because we walloped them, and as the Co-Chairman of the national campaign and party strategists, I commend myself too. Thank you very much, Bola Tinubu."

