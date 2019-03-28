Rivers Women To Turn Up At INEC Office Naked — Unless Effanga Is Removed As REC

The women threatened that if in the next 48 hours, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), fails to heed to their demand, they would storm INEC's Port Harcourt head office naked.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2019

Thousands of women have taken to the streets of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to demand the immediate redeployment of the Obo Effanga, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The protesters, dressed in black and drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state, said his continued stay in the state was breeding tension and possible breakdown of law and order.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the women threatened that if in the next 48 hours, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), fails to heed to their demand, they would storm INEC's Port Harcourt head office naked. 

Protests for and against the INEC REC have intensified in Rivers State in the last three days, with pro-government demonstrators asking that Effanga be retained in the state, whereas the anti-Effanga protesters want his removal, accusing him of compromising the outcome of the March 9 governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state to favour Nyesom Wike, incumbent Governor of Rivers State.

The women are not alone in the call for the removal of Effanga, as some governorship candidates have joined the call.

In a recent article he wrote and circulated, Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said only the redeployment of Effanga would guarantee conducive atmosphere for free and fair elections in Rivers State.

He called for the outright cancellation of the polls, just as he re-echoed earlier calls by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Accord Party candidate, who had described the entire exercise as a "charade", and Victor Fingesi of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), who said INEC planned the polls to fail.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Announces Final Details Of Supplementary Elections In Rivers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Adamawa State Supplementary Governorship Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Refuses To Issue Certificates Of Return To Delta APC Lawmakers-Elect
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agents Absent At Adamawa Supplementary Election Polling Units
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Appeals Against Adeleke's Victory At Osun Election Tribunal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections APC: We Won't Intervene In Okorocha's Problem With INEC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Announces Final Details Of Supplementary Elections In Rivers
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘I Was Kidnapped When I Came To Nigeria’ — US-Based Nigerian Accused Of Fraud Clarifies Absence
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'Several Motorists, Soldiers Killed', Hundreds Flee As Boko Haram Attacks Military Checkpoints In Borno
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Adamawa State Supplementary Governorship Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Tempers 'Run Very High' Between Dokpesi And Nigeria Immigration Service
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Refuses To Issue Certificates Of Return To Delta APC Lawmakers-Elect
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Agents Absent At Adamawa Supplementary Election Polling Units
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NASU Shuts Down LASPOTECH After 'Most Fraudulent Examination In The history Of The School'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Energy Some States Have Almost 24 Hours Power Supply, Says Fashola
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Appeals Against Adeleke's Victory At Osun Election Tribunal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Lifestyle I'm Happy On My Birthday Because We Walloped The Other Party, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad