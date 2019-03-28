Tuberculosis Kills 355 Persons In Kano In 2018

Dr. Kabiru Getso, the Kano State Commissioner for Health, says more than 335 persons lost their lives as a result of tuberculosis-related diseases in 2018.

Getso stated this while briefing journalists as part of activities to mark the 2019 World TB Day, held in Kano.

The Commissioner explained that the deaths could have been prevented if the patients gained access to free medical services provided by the state government.

He said the Kano State government in collaboration with development partners has been able to expand DOTS centres from 381 in 2016 to more than 770 in 2019.

He noted that the state has also increased access to diagnostic equipment and services from 86 AFB laboratories in 2016 to 255 in 2019, adding the government also installed 10 additional genexpert machines from 2015 to date, bringing it to 18 genexpert sites.

Government has also expanded TB services to prisons, military barracks, police academy and tertiary institutions in the state.