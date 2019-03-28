Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium

President Muhammadu Buhari was a notable absentee at the 11th Bola Tinubu birthday colloquium, which held in Abuja on Thursday.

This year's colloquium was to commemorate the 67th birthday of Tinubu, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and was attended by numerous ministers, lawmakers-elect, current lawmakers, governors, and other top government functionaries.

Buhari' absence was because he was launching the Micro Pension Plan at about the same time the coloquium was holding in the same city.

At the event, the President assured Nigerians of the Federal Government's commitment to pension payment despite the lean resources of government.

He described the initiative is part of plans to ensure that hardworking Nigerians live in dignity and retire without fear.

The President also encouraged traders, unions, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders in the informal sector of the nation’s economy to join hands with the government to enlighten their members of the benefits of the micro pension plan.