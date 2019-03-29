APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto

None of the 16 APC lawmakers-elect showed up at the venue of the event.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2019

House of Assembly members elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) were conspicuously absent on Thursday during the presentation of certificates of return in Sokoto.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the certificate to Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, his deputy, Dan’iya Manir and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers-elect.

APC won 16 out of the 30 seats in the state House of Assembly, PDP won 14.

Speaking at the presentation of the certificates, Amina Zakari, INEC’s  Commissioner in Sokoto, urged politicians to be gallant in defeat and magnanimous in victory.

"If you don’t win today, there is hope that you can win tomorrow,” she said.

Alhaji Abubakar Sadq, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, said he had fulfilled the promise he made that he would conduct free and fair elections in the state.

Tambuwal expressed his appreciation to the people of the state for the confidence reposed in his administration.

SaharaReporters, New York

