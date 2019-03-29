Gombe Councillor Sentenced To Prison For Buying Votes During Election

Ishiyaku Garba, a councillor in Bolori East Local Government Area (LGA), has been sent to jail for buying votes during election.

At a ruling secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Justice Sa’ad Moh’d of the Gombe State High Court handed down the judgment.

Garba stood trial on a three-count charge.

After he was sighted sharing money, the councillor was arrested at Bolori Polling Unit 0077 in Gombe State during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

At the time of his arrest, he was found with N295,000.

One of the counts read: “That you, Ishiyaku Garba and Joel Jagaba (still at large), on or about 23rd of February, 2019, at Bolari, Gombe State on the date slated for presidential and National Assembly elections at Bolori Polling Unit 0077, Gombe State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did agree among yourselves to commit an offence to wit: caused money to be expended for election bribery, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 124 (5) of Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and punishable under Section 124 (1) (c) of the same Act.”

Tony Orilade, the acting EFCC spokesman, said the politician admitted his guilt.

After review of the case during hearing in court, he was sentenced as follows: One month in prison with an option of N100,000 fine on count one; one month in prison on count two with an option of N50,000 fine, and one month in prison on count three with an option of N20,000 fine.

The prison terms will run consecutively.

The court also directed that the sum of N295,000 recovered from him should be forfeited to the Nigerian government.