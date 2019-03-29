Gombe Councillor Sentenced To Prison For Buying Votes During Election

One month in prison with an option of N100,000 fine on count one; one month in prison on count two with an option of N50,000 fine, and one month in prison on count three with an option of N20,000 fine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2019

Ishiyaku Garba, a councillor in Bolori East Local Government Area (LGA), has been sent to jail for buying votes during election.

At a ruling secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Justice Sa’ad Moh’d of the Gombe State High Court handed down the judgment.

Garba stood trial on a three-count charge.

After he was sighted sharing money, the councillor was arrested at Bolori Polling Unit 0077 in Gombe State during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

At the time of his arrest, he was found with N295,000.

One of the counts read: “That you, Ishiyaku Garba and Joel Jagaba (still at large), on or about 23rd of February, 2019, at Bolari, Gombe State on the date slated for presidential and National Assembly elections at Bolori Polling Unit 0077, Gombe State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did agree among yourselves to commit an offence to wit: caused money to be expended for election bribery, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 124 (5) of Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and punishable under Section 124 (1) (c) of the same Act.”

Tony Orilade, the acting EFCC spokesman, said the politician admitted his guilt.

After review of the case during hearing in court, he was sentenced as follows: One month in prison with an option of N100,000 fine on count one; one month in prison on count two with an option of N50,000 fine, and one month in prison on count three with an option of N20,000 fine.

The prison terms will run consecutively.

The court also directed that the sum of N295,000 recovered from him should be forfeited to the Nigerian government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Leading APC By A Mile As Adamawa Supplementary Election Winds Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Leading APC By A Mile As Adamawa Supplementary Election Winds Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Our Govt Has Been Denied Loans Because Of Herdsmen/Farmers’ Clashes, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Abducted Channels TV Reporter Regains Freedom
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Upholds Kayode Fayemi’s Victory
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Rivers Women To Turn Up At INEC Office Naked — Unless Effanga Is Removed As REC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘I Was Kidnapped When I Came To Nigeria’ — US-Based Nigerian Accused Of Fraud Clarifies Absence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NASU Shuts Down LASPOTECH After 'Most Fraudulent Examination In The history Of The School'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad