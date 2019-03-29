GTB Vows To Ensure ‘No Illegal Or Fraudulent Execution’ Is Carried Out By Innoson

Guarantee Trust Bank says it is taking all necessary legal steps to ensure that no illegal or fraudulent execution is carried out by Innoson motors, with whom it has a long-drawn-out court case.

On Friday, Innoson Nigeria Limited had announced that it obtained a writ of Fifa from the Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, against GTB to effect the judgment given by the Federal High Court in Ibadan and upheld by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Cornel Osigwe, the Head of Corporate Communication of Innoson, made the announcement, saying: “The Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, OFR has through a Writ of FiFa taken over Guaranty Trust Bank PLC for and on behalf of Innoson Nigeria Ltd as a result of the bank’s indebtedness to Innoson Nigeria Ltd. In a landmark decision on February 27th 2019, the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed GTB’s appeal — SC. 694/2014 — against the judgment of Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division.”

"We have taken over GTBank in Awka and Nnewi," Osigwe subsequently announced, adding that "other branches are coming soon".

However, the bank has moved to assure its customers of the safety of their funds, clarifying that the said judgement is applicable to the account of the Nigerian Customs Service Board domiciled with the bank, rather than the bank as an entity.

“The attention of Guaranty Trust Bank PLC ("the Bank") has been drawn to statements circulating in the news and social media in respect of a purported enforcement of a judgement of the Federal High court, Ibadan, Oyo state, at one of its branches in Anambra state,” it said in a statement on Friday night.

“The Bank as a law-abiding corporate citizen is taking all necessary legal steps to address this situation and ensure that no illegal or fraudulent execution is carried out.

“It is important to state that the Judgment allegedly in issue is in respect of a Garnishee Proceedings against the account of the Nigerian Customs Service Board domiciled with the Bank and not against the Bank as an entity.

“The Bank remains committed to providing best-in- class customer experience to all its valued customers."