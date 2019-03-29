No Election Petition In Adamawa As Bindow Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Fintiri

Bindow expressed committment to democratic norms that would help strengthened democratic practice in the state and country as a whole. "As a democrat, I cherish democratic norms and values, as it is practised in the civilised world,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 29, 2019

Jibrilla Bindow, Governor of Adamawa State, has conceded defeat and congratulated Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

In a state broadcast, a text of which was made available to SaharaReporters, Bindow congratulated Fintiri and wished him a successful term of office.

"In view of the outcome and declaration of the results by INEC, I wish to congratulate the Governor-Elect Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri over his election as the incoming Governor of Adamawa State and wish him successful tenure,” he said.

Bindow expressed committment to democratic norms that would help strengthened democratic practice in the state and country as a whole.

"As a democrat, I cherish democratic norms and values, as it is practised in the civilised world,” he said.

Meanwhile Fintiri has called on fellow contestants to offer their services to his administration in order to move the state forward.

At a press conference to mark his victory, he assured the people of Adamawa that he would respect their mandate and be accountable to them at all times.

Bindow's congratulatory broadcast has put paid to speculations about challenging Fintiri's victory at the tribunal.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Governor-Elect Fintiri Survives First Scare Hours After Defeating Bindow
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Buhari Was Missing At Tinubu's Birthday Colloquium
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers In Shouting Match As CCT Orders Onnoghen To Defend Charges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME You Can't Engage In Bad Behaviour And Expect Reward Of Certificate, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders INEC To Investigate Ifeanyi Ubah, Returning Officer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Our Govt Has Been Denied Loans Because Of Herdsmen/Farmers’ Clashes, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa Governor-Elect Fintiri Survives First Scare Hours After Defeating Bindow
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Tinubu Warns 'Professor Osinbajo And His Team': Don’t Increase VAT!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC Lawmakers-elect Absent At Certificate Presentation In Sokoto
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gombe Councillor Sentenced To Prison For Buying Votes During Election
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Abducted Channels TV Reporter Regains Freedom
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Declares Donald Duke Authentic SDP Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Leading APC By A Mile As Adamawa Supplementary Election Winds Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad